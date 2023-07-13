Lord & Miller Still Want To Make A Hall And Oates Biopic Starring Dave Franco, Reveal Possible Plot [Exclusive]

When I pressed them and asked if they have had any real conversations about developing the concept into a feature, Lord laughed and said, "Define 'real,'" before getting (slightly) more serious about the topic. "We hung out with Davey [Franco] once and we're like, 'What if the movie is written and directed by your characters, and you are desperately trying to get the rights for the Hall and Oates songs but can't get them?'"

Miller agreed and added that "in reality, I think the holdup would be getting the actual rights from Hall and Oates, from understanding how much we love them and cherish their music." Lord closed the topic by referring to snagging the music rights as "a not insurmountable hurdle."

To quote Jim Carrey's "Dumb and Dumber" character Lloyd Christmas: "So you're tellin' me there's a chance!"

Dear Daryl Hall and John Oates, in the event that you have a Google alert set up for your name, allow me to take this opportunity to humbly request that you grant these guys the rights to your songs. It's been more than 15 years since "Walk Hard" skewered the biopic formula so much that it should have died forever. But as Hollywood continued to cash in on the formula with hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," we can only hope that a comedic duo like Lord and Miller come along and follow in the footsteps of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" and put their own spin on your timeless music. And hey, think of how many extra records you'd sell!

While we all wait to see if this project becomes a reality, you can revisit the hilarity of the original sneak peek, which appears at the end of this late night clip:

"We ended up filming for three or four hours. We just couldn't stop riffing on Hall & Oates." -Dave Franco breaks down the surprise #Afterparty cameo from @channingtatum where they play Hall & Oates! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/FB0oIjr1NQ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 27, 2022

"The Afterparty" season 2 debuts on Apple TV+ on July 12, 2023.