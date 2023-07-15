George Lucas Originally Gave Star Wars' Qui-Gon Jinn More Of A Punk-Rock Design

Put aside Padmé Amidala's wild hairstyles for a moment and consider the thought that went into the Jedi's hair. According to the book, there was one point where George Lucas considered having Obi-Wan with longer hair more along the lines of his later padawan Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The thinking was that at the end, Obi-Wan would progress to short Jedi-style hair because it visually represents his full Jedi status. It was thrown out because it would mean that McGregor would have had to wear a wig throughout most of the shoot.

Qui-Gon, meanwhile, could have gone in two different directions. Concept artist Iain McCaig was interviewed for the book and said that Lucasfilm Vice President and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang, who was the film's design director and visual effects production designer, had a different plan for Qui-Gon. Originally the idea was, according to the book, "very thin samurai-style pigtails on the side and a ponytail in the back." McCaig also said there were thoughts of a Mohawk, of all things. While that's hard to imagine, McCaig explained, "We eventually lost the Mohawk and ended up with a combination of several wild ideas." Sadly, the book doesn't display any of the artwork for Qui-Gon's alternate looks.

(In case you were wondering about Obi-Wan's hair plan, it was explained that his chosen hairstyle would mimic Alec Guinness' hair in "A New Hope," with the braid distinguishing him from his master Qui-Gon and indicating his student status.)