George Lucas Originally Gave Star Wars' Qui-Gon Jinn More Of A Punk-Rock Design
Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) may have died in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," but he was an unforgettable character. Discovering a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) began the saga where the dark side of the Force gets very close to claiming the galaxy for its own. Not only that, but the Jedi's influence on his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) shaped the future Jedi Master into one of the people who would help protect it, even in death.
Thanks to "The Phantom Menace," we know Qui-Gon as a formidable Jedi with long hair, a beard and mustache, and a lot of gravitas. But as it turns out, that could have been very different. Practicality was one of the things that gave us the looks we ended up seeing on the big screen, according to "Star Wars: The Making of Episode I — The Phantom Menace" by Laurent Bouzereau and Jody Duncan, but Qui-Gon Jinn and other characters in the prequel had various looks considered.
Well, this look would have taken the edge out of Qui-Gon's advice
Put aside Padmé Amidala's wild hairstyles for a moment and consider the thought that went into the Jedi's hair. According to the book, there was one point where George Lucas considered having Obi-Wan with longer hair more along the lines of his later padawan Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The thinking was that at the end, Obi-Wan would progress to short Jedi-style hair because it visually represents his full Jedi status. It was thrown out because it would mean that McGregor would have had to wear a wig throughout most of the shoot.
Qui-Gon, meanwhile, could have gone in two different directions. Concept artist Iain McCaig was interviewed for the book and said that Lucasfilm Vice President and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang, who was the film's design director and visual effects production designer, had a different plan for Qui-Gon. Originally the idea was, according to the book, "very thin samurai-style pigtails on the side and a ponytail in the back." McCaig also said there were thoughts of a Mohawk, of all things. While that's hard to imagine, McCaig explained, "We eventually lost the Mohawk and ended up with a combination of several wild ideas." Sadly, the book doesn't display any of the artwork for Qui-Gon's alternate looks.
(In case you were wondering about Obi-Wan's hair plan, it was explained that his chosen hairstyle would mimic Alec Guinness' hair in "A New Hope," with the braid distinguishing him from his master Qui-Gon and indicating his student status.)
Qui-Gon's rebelliousness on his head
It's hard to imagine Liam Neeson's Qui-Gonn with a Mohawk. The pigtails and ponytail might have worked, but the Mohawk seems like it might have been too modern. As a very general rule, we in the West associate that hairstyle with a punk rock look and someone who doesn't abide by rules. Of course, while Qui-Gon didn't exactly follow the rules of the Jedi Council, I think the idea of him looking very wise but still making some bad decisions (the Jedi Council made some bad ones, too) had more of an impact than both looking punk and acting outside the rules.
There is something more seemingly trustworthy about a character who appears very put-together and traditional but acts in a way you don't expect. You're probably more likely to put your faith in this person and not have as many doubts about their not-so-safe plan. It's also a little difficult to imagine Qui-Gon explaining midi-chlorians with a Mohawk, but that might just be me. (Nothing was going to make that explanation okay.)
If you want to do a rewatch and try to imagine Qui-Gon looking like Billy Idol, all the "Star Wars" movies are streaming on Disney+.