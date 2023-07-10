The Futurama Team Got A Surprising Request From The Richard Nixon Presidential Library

Fans of the animated sci-fi comedy series "Futurama" will be able to tell you that the severed head of Richard Nixon, kept alive in a jar with a special life-giving fluid, has been elected president of Earth in the early 31st century. Nixon's head, voiced by Billy West, is even more foolish and evil than the actual president was, often instigating brazenly corrupt policies in villainous defiance of Earth's best interests. Nixon's vice president is the headless body of Spiro T. Agnew, who can only communicate through Frankenstein-like grunts (provided by Maurice LaMarche).

It's no secret that "Futurama" co-creator Matt Groening is no fan of Richard Nixon, and has gone on record with his glee at being able to mock Nixon relentlessly 50 years after the fact. David X. Cohen, the show's other co-creator, once noted that the Richard Nixon Presidential Library (located in Yorba Linda, California) sent him a letter asking them not to portray Nixon in such a light. Cohen and Groening happily ignored the letter and went ahead with their Nixon-bashing all the same.

It seems that the sticks-in-the-mud who ran the Nixon Library eventually changed their tune. In the most recent issue of SFX Magazine, "Futurama" executive producer Claudia Katz revealed that the Library later reached out to the team again ... this time to acquire Nixon Head merchandise. The Library had a "Nixon as Icon" exhibit back in 2011, and was likely looking for images of the ex-president culled from popular culture to put on display. "Futurama" drawings and designs were, it seems, to be hung on the wall next to other damning political cartoons.

At least they had a sense of humor.