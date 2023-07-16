Star Wars Held Joint Auditions With A Classic Steven King Horror Flick

In the late 1970s, two films were put into production that covered very similar material. Both of them featured lonely, isolated youths who were trapped in unpleasant homes and who longed for escape. Both of them featured absent fathers, and both protagonists had to seek out mentorship on their own. Both of the protagonists also found that they had inherited eerie psychic powers that allowed them to move objects with their minds. In one film, the protagonist found that his psychic powers allowed him access to an ancient religious order. In the other, the protagonist found that she was rejected from her ancient religious order because of her powers. Both films featured explosive and memorable climaxes wherein many, many people die.

One film was "Star Wars." The other was "Carrie."

"Star Wars," directed by George Lucas, was based loosely on the sci-fi serials of the 1930s and 1940s that the filmmaker enjoyed in his youth. "Carrie," directed by Brian De Palma, was based on a then-new novel by the up-and-coming author Stephen King. The former was released in May of 1977, the latter only seven months previous.

And while it may be fun to think of the above parallels as mere amusing coincidences, know that "Carrie," produced for Universal, and "Star Wars," produced for 20th Century Fox, intersected early in their production. Indeed, as detailed on the website Episode Nothing, there was a fateful period when Lucas and De Palma were in the same room at the same time, simultaneously auditioning actors for their respective projects. The two filmmakers, after all, needed actors that were about the same age, so why not have young hopefuls read for both Leia and Carrie at the same time?