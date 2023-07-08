Disney Wouldn't Let The Bear Drop Live Rats Onto Cousin Richie's Head

One of the things I wish I didn't find as relatable about "The Bear" as I do is several of the characters' inability to ask for help. They don't like to admit they are wrong, and they certainly don't want to come off looking not as capable as they think they need to be perceived as. I may not be as aggressive as the people on this show, but I am a stubborn, headstrong person who feels like he needs to be able to do everything on his own.

On "The Bear," the most resistant character to all of this is Richie, exquisitely played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. He's certainly had this element of his personality his whole life, but now that The Original Beef is being completely overturned and remade into the titular restaurant, he is finding it more difficult than ever to find his footing. Naturally, this causes his irrational confidence and desire for control to reach new peaks before he's brought back down to understanding how he fits in his new world.

This comes to a boiling point in episode 2 of season 2, in which the characters discover a gigantic mold problem in their renovations, and instead of calling the necessary people to fix the situation, Richie just wants to ignore the problem. Or, more precisely, he wants to pretend there isn't one, and to show this, he wants to hit the ceiling as a sign that nothing will happen. Of course, it breaks open and covers him in mold, dirt, debris, and even a bouncing ball. Moss-Bachrach had an idea for something else that would fall on him in that moment, but unfortunately, the higher powers at the House of Mouse put the kibosh on that. He wanted a bunch of rats to fall on Richie.