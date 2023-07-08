Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's New Bowie Ship Design Was Inspired A Circular Saw

I do not envy any production designer tasked with coming up with a new design for a cinematic spaceship. Ever since we were given the Enterprise and the Millennium Falcon, these designers have been tasked with creating ships that have to accomplish a number of things. They need to make sense as objects that would be shot up into space. They need to be markedly different in design from every other iconic spaceship to come before it. They need to make sure their interior designs are practical for shooting and match the aesthetic of the exterior. And for many, they also need to be appealing to children so those kids will buy them as toys. They also need to appeal to adult toy collectors who will buy a far too expensive model of the ship to prominently display inside its box.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" introduces a new ship for the titular superhero team to cruise around the universe in, and in a nod to all things pop music related in these films, it's called the Bowie. For its toyetic possibilities, I am not the best judge, as I am not someone who collects toys (my collection addictions exist in the physical media realm), but I can say that I found the ship design to be a fairly unique approach in the grand scheme of things. Most importantly, I felt it was a proper cohesive whole and not a collection of different sets built on various soundstages. That cohesiveness and continuity were crucial for production designer Beth Mickle, and to achieve that feeling, they looked to a shape all about continuity: a circle. More specifically, she looked at the design of a circular saw to design the Bowie.