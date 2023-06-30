Alan Arkin's Oscar-Nominated Argo Performance Was About More Than Just Cursing

Alan Arkin had not just a great career in Hollywood, but arguably one of the all-time great careers. The sort of career that most actors would kill to have even a fraction of. From "Wait Until Dark" to "Little Miss Sunshine" and everything in between, the man did it as well as anyone could do it for decades. Sadly, Arkin recently passed away at the age of 89. But that represents a life very well lived, and a career well worth celebrating. There is no better performance to examine in celebrating that body of work than Arkin's Oscar-nominated performance in "Argo."

The 2012 film, directed by Ben Affleck, ultimately went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Arkin had an incredibly important part to play as producer Lester Siegel – a fake person who helped to tell an unbelievable true story. The film centers on a CIA specialist named Tony Mendez (Affleck), who sets out to rescue a handful of American diplomats who are trapped in Tehran in 1979. Pretending to be a film location scouting crew, Mendez and a select crew of real Hollywood artists manage to smuggle the six embassy workers to safety by pretending to make a movie that doesn't actually exist.

Mendez convinced the U.S. Government to hatch the wild plan and, to pull it off, he tracked down actual Hollywood specialists to act as though they were making a movie, working from an unproduced script, titled "Argo." Arkin got to chew the scenery as a seasoned producer who helped pull the whole thing off. The line "Argo-f*** yourself" became a trademark of not just his character, but the film itself. And yes, that's a fun line to isolate, but what Arkin brought to the film was far greater than a memorable use of a swear word.