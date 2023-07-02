American Psycho Almost Ended With A Big Musical Number

Both Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel "American Psycho" and Mary Harron's 2000 film adaptation of it are salient and vicious satires of the callow, wealth-obsessed, ultra-vain, morally bankrupt yuppie culture of the 1980s. The story's protagonist, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale in the movie) is a toxic, misogynist blowhard whose only concerns are his violent, narcissistic appetites, and whose only concerns are other yuppies whose business cards look 0.0003% better than his. When the urge strikes, Patrick kills the men and women in his path, merely because he is angry and it occurs to him to kill in that moment. Ellis frames Bateman's murderous impulses as an outcropping of 1980s me-me-me culture, while Harron sees them as logical extensions of male toxicity.

Harron wisely filmed "American Psycho" as equal parts horror and absurdist comedy. Patrick Bateman's bizarre homicidal frenzies are often instigated by weird things. In one notable scene, Bateman puts on a parka in his apartment, fully intending to kill a visiting co-worker with an axe. Before committing the deed, however, he regales his companion with an earnest — and misguided — review of the new Huey Lewis and the News record. One could say that Bateman's love of "Fore!" is an indicator of his evil.

Other weird, fantastical elements show up later in the film as well. While withdrawing money from an ATM, Bateman notices a kitten at his feet. He picks it up. The ATM screen bears the phrase "FEED ME A KITTEN," and Bateman begins stuffing its little paw in the card slot. Don't worry. The kitten gets away unscathed.

In a 2010 interview with Movieline, Ellis revealed a few other fantastical elements that were in the film's initial draft, including a musical number set to Barry Manilow's "Daybreak."