Why Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Was A Whole Different Beast For VFX Artists

When "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, no one knew how big it would be. By the time the sequel "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" was set for a 1980 release, there was a lot of pressure on the VFX team to deliver the goods. There were more effects shots here, and fan expectation was high.

In a 2016 video interview with "The Star Wars Show," legendary VFX artist and then-senior effects supervisor and creative director at Industrial Light & Magic Dennis Muren spoke about working on the second film and how much harder it was than the first one. Muren, by the way, was hired at ILM in 1976 before the first "Star Wars" film, and has since been a part of projects like the original "Battlestar Galactica" series, "The Abyss," "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," "Jurassic Park," "Twister," and "A.I. Artificial Intelligence." Oh, and then there are the nine Academy Awards he's received for visual effects and technical achievement.

Muren was asked about "the most painfully rewarding special effect(s)" he was a part of by viewer @MrBob_A_Feet. He spoke about a few moments in "Empire" that were really difficult for the crew and revealed that some unfinished prints made it out to the public.