Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Features Nearly 100 Original Spider-People Not From Comics

We've had a great deal of multiverse storytelling over the last handful of years, and it's not just limited to comic book films at this point. Let us not forget that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won Best Picture, after all. But most moviegoers would probably argue that nobody is exploring the multiverse quite as well as the filmmakers behind the "Spider-Verse" films. With "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," they pulled the curtain back even more than they did in 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse," introducing us to dozens of Spider-People. Yes, many of these Spideys trace their roots to the comics, but 100 of them were created just for the film.

In the newly released book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie" by Ramin Zahed, the filmmakers discussed the process that went into crafting all of the many, many Spider-People we see in the film, from Spider-Punk to Spider-Cat. Co-writer and producer Chris Miller had this to say: