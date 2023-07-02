James Gunn Wanted To Avoid Empire Strikes Back Comparisons With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

I've been watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies again recently with my kids. This time around, I was struck by how so many conflicts in the sprawling saga are resolved by about 10 minutes of near-invincible characters throwing each other through buildings. Perhaps that's why the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films have always been my favorites; despite being set in outer space and featuring a talking raccoon and a walking tree, they feel far more down-to-earth than some of their contemporaries.

All superheroes have their backstories and inciting incidents, many of which (like Peter Parker's uncle and Bruce Wayne's parents) have been replayed so many times that they lose their potency. The Guardians were a relatively unknown quantity to most of us when they made their big-screen debut, and it was a bold move to begin the first film with a somber scene showing a young boy at his mother's deathbed. That strikingly poignant cold open gave the movie a strong emotional underpinning before all the fun kicked in.

Peter Quill and the gang might be a wacky bunch, but they're all outsiders battling with trauma, family issues, or just an aching need to fit in. These themes are mostly played lightly in an irreverent space adventure, and the sequel expanded on them even more successfully, brightening the visual palette while exploring the dark truth behind Quill's heritage. Star-Lord's budding relationship with his long-lost father inevitably invites comparisons with "The Empire Strikes Back," but that was something James Gunn specifically wanted to avoid. He even deviated from the lore of the comics in an attempt to do so.