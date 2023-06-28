Full Circle Trailer: Steven Soderbergh Returns With A Star-Studded Crime Mystery Series For Max

Everything's on fire in the streaming sphere right now (and the rest of the world too, for that matter), but at least Steven Soderbergh is staying productive. The multi-hyphenate has worked almost exclusively on streaming projects since 2019, casually knocking out sophisticated and adult-geared originals like "High Flying Bird" and "Kimi" in between the occasional misfire (sorry "The Laundromat"). Then again, when you're as skilled as Soderbergh and move as rapidly as he does, you quickly stack up more wins than losses.

His latest offering, a limited series titled "Full Circle," looks as fascinating as anything else Soderbergh has conjured up since his (very) short-lived retirement from filmmaking 10 years ago. As the official synopsis describes it, the six-episode Max show "tells the story of an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City." Thankfully, the newly-released trailer avoids spoiling any of the twists and turns that transpire on the way to the series' denouement, with characters spouting vague, context-free lines like "They're all hiding s***" and "No one knows the big picture, but you will." Not that spoilers are a deal-breaker for me personally, but knowing Soderbergh is calling the shots is really all the information that I needed. Consider my curiosity piqued.