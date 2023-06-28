Bird Box: Barcelona Trailer: No Sandra Bullock This Time, But Still Plenty Of Blindfolds

Break out those blindfolds, kids! We're going bird boxin' again! "Bird Box" was a massive hit for Netflix (according to Netflix, that is). When "Bird Box," adapted from the novel by Josh Malerman, hit Netflix in December of 2018, it quickly became the most-watched film on the streaming service. When you have numbers like that it's only a matter of time before a sequel pops up.

Enter "Bird Box: Barcelona." Although this isn't quite a straightforward sequel. For instance, star Sandra Bullock isn't back, nor is anyone else from the first film. Instead, this new entry is a story set in the same world as the first film, but in a different location — Barcelona. The new trailer for "Bird Box: Barcelona" has just arrived, and you can watch it below ... if you dare! Cue the scary music.