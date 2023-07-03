The Star Wars Deleted Scene Mark Hamill Wanted To See Back In A New Hope

By the way, if those two look familiar to you, there might be a reason for that. In episode 2 of "The Book of Boba Fett," Camie and Fixer (now played by Mandy Kowalski and Skyler Bible, respectively) appear in a cantina, having stayed on Tatooine.

The scene shows us what Luke's life is like on Tatooine, working for his uncle and longing for the Academy. As Mark Hamill said, it also tells us that Luke isn't really political at the start. He just wants to get off the planet and see the galaxy. It's pretty wordy, and it's clear why it was cut. It definitely slows down the story. Hamill said in the AMA:

"They changed to get to the plot faster, so now it goes straight into the fourth scene. The only place you can see it is the novelization of the screenplay [and now the video of the scene]. With all the tweaking and adaptations, why not put it in to add detail to the story that's not there?"

At this point in the history of "Star Wars," adding that to yet another film cut would be fine, and it's always a blast to see these things. While it stands out too much narratively, it does give Luke a major connection that shows up at the end of the film. As /Film's Steven Ward said in his article about the deleted scene, Biggs' death in the final battle is actually the thing that gets Luke to turn off his targeting computer and trust the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in his head, leading to the final blast that blows up the Death Star, which makes more sense with that scene intact.

