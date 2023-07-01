Secret Invasion Fills In The Gaps After Captain Marvel To Explain Its Villain

Given that Gravik was already an adult when he met Fury, and that three decades of a broken promise have passed, it seems like a good catalyst for Gravik's actions. Of course, once we see the camp that holds the rebel Skrulls, we must realize that this rebellion has been in the works for some time. It was probably inevitable. Gravik's reasons may include the fact that a new homeland hasn't been found, but it was only a matter of time before the Skrulls realized that they've got a huge advantage over humans; the fact that no one knows about them and that a Skrull agent can replace anyone. That includes Prime Ministers, Secretary Generals, newscasters, and others with great power. That didn't happen overnight.

We don't know exactly when Gravik turned or if there was another incident or a Skrull that radicalized him, but he's clearly a force to be reckoned with. So why would Fury and Danvers not keep their promise to find a new homeland for the Skrulls? There are probably a few reasons. A whole lot has happened since the events of "Captain Marvel." Thanos, Loki, Dark Elves ... the world has fallen apart, the Avengers were formed, the snap erased half of the universe, as we learn when Danvers says she's busy helping other planets ... plus, Nick Fury is tired. Everyone comments on it in the first two episodes. He's been hiding out, letting Talos play the role of Fury on Earth. Maybe he's tired of losing friends, and he clearly counts Skrulls as part of that number. He's married to one. Perhaps he wanted to keep them around a little longer. Either way, Gravik is now a powerful enemy.

"Secret Invasion" is streaming on Disney+.