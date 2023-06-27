Superpowered: The DC Story Trailer: A Three-Part Docuseries All About The Legacy Of DC Comics

Are you a Marvel person or a DC person? Or maybe you don't go for the big names at all; maybe you're more of an independent reader. In any case, when I was growing up, I gravitated towards DC. Why? Because that's where Batman lived, and I was a Batman nerd. I still am.

The world of DC is in a weird place right now, at least when it comes to movies. Titles like "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and the recent "The Flash" all flopped at the box office. Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked with righting the ship and unleashing a new wave of DC movies that have nothing to do with the current, Zack Snyder-influenced line-up.

In the meantime, the folks at Max are giving us a three-part docuseries all about the legacy of DC, from the comics to the films and everything in between. The docuseries, titled "Superpowered: The DC Story," will give us "an unprecedented look" at the DC legacy, "allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins."

The trailer for "Superpowered" arrived today, and you can put on your cape and cowl and watch it below.