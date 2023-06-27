Superpowered: The DC Story Trailer: A Three-Part Docuseries All About The Legacy Of DC Comics
Are you a Marvel person or a DC person? Or maybe you don't go for the big names at all; maybe you're more of an independent reader. In any case, when I was growing up, I gravitated towards DC. Why? Because that's where Batman lived, and I was a Batman nerd. I still am.
The world of DC is in a weird place right now, at least when it comes to movies. Titles like "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and the recent "The Flash" all flopped at the box office. Now, James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked with righting the ship and unleashing a new wave of DC movies that have nothing to do with the current, Zack Snyder-influenced line-up.
In the meantime, the folks at Max are giving us a three-part docuseries all about the legacy of DC, from the comics to the films and everything in between. The docuseries, titled "Superpowered: The DC Story," will give us "an unprecedented look" at the DC legacy, "allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins."
The trailer for "Superpowered" arrived today, and you can put on your cape and cowl and watch it below.
Watch the Superpowered trailer
As a DC fan, I'll probably be checking out "Superpowered." I just hope the docuseries delves deep and goes beyond being a fluff piece. Give us all the nitty gritty details, not just the good stuff. Be honest, that's all I'm asking. In "Superpowered," Rosario Dawson narrates a "look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium." The docuseries also offers "a wealth of interviews with the industry's most prolific creators and the actors who bring their iconic characters from the page to the screen."
A cavalcade of famous faces have been assembled for the docuseries. The series boasts "60 new and archival interviews with the industry's most prolific creators, actors and executives." That list includes Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid, and more.
Look for "Superpowered" when it hits Max on July 20, 2023.