Why Josh Gad's Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Sequel Was Canceled

The original "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" debuted back in the summer of 1989 and immediately became Disney's most successful live-action film up to that point (a record it held onto for five years). It was also the perfect vehicle for comedian Rick Moranis, casting the "Ghostbusters" actor as Wayne Szalinski — a bumbling scientist who accidentally shrinks his teenage son and daughter along with the neighborhood hunk and the bully next door. After Dad accidentally takes them out with the trash, the kids must try and survive in their backyard as they battle now-impossibly giant obstacles like insects, sprinklers, and (most terrifying of all) lawn mowers.

Featuring incredible visual effects for the time, the adventure comedy spawned two sequels: "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" and the largely forgettable direct-to-video "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves." After a short-lived television show starring Peter Scolari followed from 1997 to 2000, it seemed like that might be the end of the road for the kid-friendly franchise.

In May of 2019, however, Walt Disney Pictures began developing a reboot/sequel, with Josh Gad set to star as Moranis' now grown-up son Nick Szalinski (who had miraculously survived the previous films). Set three decades after the original, the new film was titled "Shrunk" and would've seen Gad's character continuing the Szalinski family tradition by accidentally shrinking his own kids. "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" helmer Joe Johnston was also set to direct "Shrunk," drawing from a script by Todd Rosenberg. Unfortunately, production on "Shrunk" was just about to get underway when COVID-19 hit, putting the entire project in a state of flux. For a while, it looked like the movie would still get made — but alas, a recent update from Gad has dashed the hopes of fans hoping for a hit of nostalgia.