There's Someone Inside Your House, And There Was A Freaky Slasher Movie Inside Netflix's Top 10

It's strange to think now that only 12 years elapsed between Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" at the height of the '80s slasher craze and the director's cheeky meta-statement on the genre, "Scream." The stalk 'n' slash format was still relatively new in horror terms, but its popularity ballooned so quickly and derivatively that the tropes were ripe for the picking, which Craven did so joyously balancing nostalgia for the '80s glory days of Michael Myers, Jason Vorhees, and Freddy Krueger with clever subversion of the familiar beats.

Almost three decades after Drew Barrymore's fatal phone call, modern slashers still owe a debt to Craven's genre-redefining classic. The "Scream" series has since fallen prey to sequelitis, increasingly resembling the movies it so deftly and playfully mocked originally, and we've had endless remakes and reboots from "Halloween" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to lesser lights like "Sorority Row" and "Slumber Party Massacre." Meanwhile, filmmakers have often tried to recapture the knowing meta slant of Craven's original takedown of the genre, with very mixed results. "Happy Death Day" cleverly added a "Groundhog Day" element to the horror, while Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy was so busy paying homage to the maniacs of yore that it forgot to add anything really innovative to the proceedings. One of my favorites is "The Final Girls," which built its homage to '80s thrills and kills around a surprisingly touching mother-daughter relationship.

Against this backdrop of 21st-century slashers, we also have "There's Someone Inside Your House," Patrick Brice's take on the young adult novel of the same name. It has been skulking around on Netflix since 2021, but last week managed to crack the streaming platform's Top 10 movies. So what is it all about, and is it worth your time?