The Best TV Shows You Can Buy For Dirt Cheap On Prime Day

Before the Arrowverse, we learned what a pre-Superman Clark Kent (Tom Welling) was like in high school in "Smallville." You can get the first season for $9.99. One of the best things about Supes is his sweetness and vulnerability and how it contrasts with his incredible powers. This series shows us all where it came from and how Kal-El developed his superhero persona.

Season 1 of "Gotham" is also on sale for $9.99 right now. The show is a prequel series for the Batman mythos, which not only chronicles James "Jim" Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) rise in Gotham's police department, but gives us a look at a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and the origin stories for various members of his rogues gallery.

The beginning of the Arrowverse is similarly ready to keep you from sleeping for a few days, with season 1 of "Arrow" on sale for $9.99. The show follows young billionaire Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as he returns from five years stranded on an island on his way to becoming the superhero Arrow. Elsewhere, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 1 is on sale, so if you missed this story about time-traveler Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his fellow time-traveling superheroes, now is the time (ahem) to check it out. The first season will only put you back $9.99 and features a bunch of DC characters you might not be familiar with.

Finally, "The Flash" season 3 is on sale for $14.99. If you fell off of the Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) bandwagon early on in the show's run, now's a great time to see what you missed (especially for those who were upset about Gustin's absence in the "Flash" movie).