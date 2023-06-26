The Best TV Shows You Can Buy For Dirt Cheap On Prime Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, bringing us deals on fancy socks, that appliance you think you want but will never use, and cat toys printed with your partner's face. Luckily, there are also some great deals on full seasons of TV series, and you don't have to wait until the actual Prime Day, which is July 11, 2023. You can get these deals right now!
The offerings this year are really great. If you've been holding out on watching the Arrowverse shows from The CW, there are a bunch of first-season offerings, plus season 3 of a show that is very much in the headlines now. We've also got some animated Warner Bros. shows to binge, so you can go even deeper into the DC Universe. There are food shows, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" (if "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" wasn't enough to sate your Indy cravings), and more. We'll even get weird with a little "Twin Peaks." Here are all the Prime Day TV deals that you can pick up right this very moment.
Dive deep into the Arrowverse and Smallville
Before the Arrowverse, we learned what a pre-Superman Clark Kent (Tom Welling) was like in high school in "Smallville." You can get the first season for $9.99. One of the best things about Supes is his sweetness and vulnerability and how it contrasts with his incredible powers. This series shows us all where it came from and how Kal-El developed his superhero persona.
Season 1 of "Gotham" is also on sale for $9.99 right now. The show is a prequel series for the Batman mythos, which not only chronicles James "Jim" Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) rise in Gotham's police department, but gives us a look at a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and the origin stories for various members of his rogues gallery.
The beginning of the Arrowverse is similarly ready to keep you from sleeping for a few days, with season 1 of "Arrow" on sale for $9.99. The show follows young billionaire Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as he returns from five years stranded on an island on his way to becoming the superhero Arrow. Elsewhere, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 1 is on sale, so if you missed this story about time-traveler Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his fellow time-traveling superheroes, now is the time (ahem) to check it out. The first season will only put you back $9.99 and features a bunch of DC characters you might not be familiar with.
Finally, "The Flash" season 3 is on sale for $14.99. If you fell off of the Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) bandwagon early on in the show's run, now's a great time to see what you missed (especially for those who were upset about Gustin's absence in the "Flash" movie).
Animation nation
While we're taking a trip down DC's memory lane, let's look at a few animated series. "Batman Beyond" season 2 is on sale for $9.99. It's the story of an older Bruce Wayne who is teaching a young Terry McGinnis to become the new Dark Knight. There is some incredible animation here, and you'll be sucked in immediately.
"Young Justice" season 2 is also available for $9.99. If you like learning about the teenage years of superheroes, this is a great show for you. We get to hang with Nightwing, Aqualad, Superboy, Kid Flash, Miss Martian, and Artemis/Tigress ... although, did I really have to mention anyone after Nightwing? I could practically hear the screams of joy from here.
In addition, Prime Day's early deals include "Justice League" season 2 for $9.99. This Bruce Timm-developed series is all about the Justice League of America and features the incredible voice of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman. Joining Bats on his adventures are the likes of Wonder Woman, Flash, Superman, J'onn J'onzz, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl.
Finally, on the animation side, we have "Teen Titans Go!" season 7 on sale for $9.99. If you like your superheroes light and silly, this is the show for you. The series itself centers on the adventures of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, and comes from Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, who just scored a massive box office hit with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
Bourdain, Tucci, and young Indy
You've heard people talk about "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" for years, so it's high-time you finally watched the CNN food series (which won 12 Emmy Awards). The late Bourdain traveled the world to show us different ways of living, eating, and preparing food. There are 12 seasons, so grab some snacks and get that couch ready for some sitting. Season 1 is on sale for a mere $4.99.
While you're watching food TV, be sure and also check out "Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci" season 2, which is currently $7.99 for Prime Day. There are only two seasons of the show because it was canceled during Warner Bros. Discovery's recent changes, but at least we have 14 episodes of the delightful Tucci traveling through Italy and eating the most delicious food.
Finally, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" ran in the 1990s and was later edited into 22 TV films. You can get 21 of them right here for $19.99. It's confusing, but it's listed as Volumes 1-3 and follows the adventuring Indy at many different stages of his life. And fear not, the only missing episode ("Mystery of the Blues," featuring Harrison Ford) is available for streaming on Disney+.
Get weird with Twin Peaks
If you're in the mood for something weird, you can pick up season 1 of the David Lynch/Mark Frost series "Twin Peaks" for $6.99. It's the story of FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who is called to investigate the murder of high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in Twin Peaks, Washington, after her body is found on a beach, wrapped in plastic. There is far more to Laura than meets the eye, though, in this surreal series that you really must watch.
Alternatively, if you want to dissect some film history, check out season 1 of "The Movies," which is on sale right now for $8.99. The series chronicles the hits by decade, moments of film history, and the actors who captured our imaginations.
Lastly, if you're in the mood to laugh, our final two listings are sure to make you do it. The first is "The History of Comedy," season 1, which you can get for $9.99 right now. It takes us through what makes a show funny, how far you can go, women in comedy, politics, and more.
Once your diaphragm recovers from the laughing, go for round two with "The History of the Sitcom" season 1, which you can get for $9.99 as well. This series takes apart the staple of our TV viewing for decades and talks about how the sitcom evolved through the years, how sex and gender roles have changed on the small screen, workplace comedies, race relations, the rise of the outsiders, and escapism.
Enjoy your binging, but don't forget to at least glance outdoors at some point!