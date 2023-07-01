The Blackening Takes A Hilarious Jab At Friends' Lack Of Diversity

The scene in which Lisa (Antoinette Robertson), Dewayne (Dewayne Perkins), Alison (Grace Byers), Shanika (X Mayo), Clifton (Jermaine Fowler), Nnamdi (Sinqua Walls), and King (Melvin Gregg) have to name six Black actors who appeared on the 1994 sitcom is one of the film's best.

Though each participant initially hedges their answer with a disclaimer that they barely even watch "Friends," they eventually end up recalling six actors, including Gabrielle Union, Aisha Tyler, Janet Hubert (AKA the original Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), and Phill Lewis, who they call "Mr. Moseby" after his role on "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." In total, BuzzFeed counted 27 Black characters over the course of the show's 236-episode run, though many are unnamed extras, and Tyler was featured in the most episodes of any Black guest star with just 9 appearances.

In the end, the group gets the "Friends" question wrong, because the game board claims that the right answer to the question is actually "I don't know, I don't watch that show." The presumption here is that the "Blackest" thing to do is not watch "Friends" at all. The show took place in an insular bubble of white, comfortably well-off city living people — the group sometimes talked about being broke but lived in fantastic New York apartments.

And though it was a huge hit, it wasn't always a relatable one. It also holds an uneasy spot in TV history — and in Black pop cultural history — as it in many ways feels like an all-white rip-off of the Fox show "Living Single."