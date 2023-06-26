Why Guardians Of The Galaxy's Visual Effects Team Hyper-Focused On Groot's Eyes

I am generally averse to completely CG-created characters within a live-action film. Very rarely do I find them to be believable creations, because there is an inherent disconnect when you place something that does not exist into a space that does. The high watermark of this is obviously the titular character in the "Paddington" films, and although a talking bear who wears clothes isn't real, there's something about how that character is rendered that allows me to connect with him on a very deep level. Yes, it is partly Ben Wishaw's wonderful voice performance, but one big reason is Paddington's eyes.

Eyes are always the most important part of a digital character because they are one of the more difficult things to get right. They are the windows into people's souls, and seeing digital eyes that have no life or definition to them immediately puts up a barrier for the audience. If the visual effects artists can get the eyes right, it helps mightily in toppling that wall. Outside of "Paddington," the best understanding of how digital eyes work comes from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" pictures, where they have to deal with not one but two principal CG characters in Rocket Raccoon and his tree buddy Groot.

Rocket Raccoon has the benefit of being an animal that naturally has eyes. He may be walking around on his back two legs all the time, but we understand what a raccoon looks like. Famously, trees, though alive, do not have eyes. Or even faces, for that matter. To make this giant tree man who only says three words a viable character who could make you laugh and even cry, they knew the eyes were the key to everything.