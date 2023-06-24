Apocalypse Now Actor Frederic Forrest Has Died At 86

Character actor Frederic Forrest, best known for his work with Francis Ford Coppola in films like "Apocalypse Now" and "The Conversation," has died at the age of 86, Variety reports. News of the actor's passing first came from singer and actress Bette Midler, who posted a death announcement to Twitter Friday night, thanking the actor's fans for their support and celebrating the life of a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being." Midler, who co-starred opposite Forrest in 1979's "The Rose," concluded, "I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace."

Forrest, who was born in Texas in 1936, performed off-Broadway in the anti-Vietnam War play "Viet Rock" in the 1960s, but it was another role in a searingly critical war story that would eventually be his claim to fame. In 1979, the actor embodied the unforgettable supporting role of Jay "Chef" Hicks, a member of the crew headed upriver to track down Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) in the midst of the Vietnam War in "Apocalypse Now." Unlike the film's more jingoistic characters, Chef is blatantly terrified by the situation he finds himself in, but his ambivalence isn't enough to save his head. His death kicks off the acclaimed film's dark-hearted climax.

The actor found memorable success in other Coppola-made films too, playing one-half of the wiretapped couple in "The Conversation," noir author Dashiell Hammett in "Hammett," and a mechanic who's desperately in love in "One From The Heart." The pair worked together for over a decade, but Coppola is far from the only legendary filmmaker with whom Forrest worked. The actor also appeared in films by John Frankenheimer, Costa-Gavras, Dario Argento, Dennis Hopper, and Wim Wenders, among many others.