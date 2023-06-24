Why Dolph Lundgren Once Wanted To Punch Out Sylvester Stallone On The Expendables Set

When cameras rolled on "The Expendables" back in 2009, director and star Sylvester Stallone had assembled a crack team of action icons that made Arnie's crew in "Predator" look meek and retiring by comparison. And many of them weren't shy about getting embroiled in high-profile feuds.

Martial arts star Jet Li, who rose to global fame in the '90s, fell out with his close friend Jackie Chan after the latter felt he was making fun of him in "High Risk;" Eric Roberts took his family feud with sister Julia public in 2002 when he dissed her Oscar-winning performance in "Erin Brockovich." WWE legend Steve Austin also joined the team, a gruff competitor who was no stranger to epic feuds. His long-running rivalry with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest of all time, and he also revealed that there was real-life animosity between him and Vince McMahon. Randy Couture, coming from the world of UFC, also had a high-profile spat with the sport's president, Dana White.

Then you had the potential square-ups between the movies contingent of '80s stars: Stallone himself; Dolph Lundgren, brought in from the cold for his biggest role in years; and Stallone's old rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, appearing onscreen with Sly for the first time in a cameo. Add to the mix the famously prickly Bruce Willis and outspoken Mickey Rourke, and you had a cast with the potential to cause more problems for each other than the bad guys.

With that amount of testosterone and big egos, it was of little surprise to learn recently that tempers flared between Stallone and Lundgren. Their fraught relationship dates all the way back to "Rocky IV," so here's how it all unfolded.