How To Watch Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 At Home

All good things must come to an end, even the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. In my humble opinion, the "Guardians" films are the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the first two flicks. Then there's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the third and presumably final film to feature the current Guardians line-up. I was mixed about that film — in my review, I wrote: "Gunn's first two movies felt different. They stood out from the pack and had their own unique personality. But "Vol. 3" feels like more of the same. I'm not suggesting Gunn and company are phoning it in this time around, but it certainly feels like the magic has faded. Whatever alchemy the filmmaker worked to make the first two 'Guardians' movies memorable has evaporated into the ether. The film's tagline is 'Once More With Feeling,' but the feeling is gone. If this really is the end of the series it comes at not a moment too soon."

But I seem to be in the minority there. Most people loved the movie, and that's just fine with me! And I'll admit that I've softened on it in the weeks since I've seen it, although I still think it's the weakest entry in the trilogy. And now it's coming home. If you want to know how to watch "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at home, fire up your favorite mixtape and keep on reading.