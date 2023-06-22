How To Watch Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 At Home
All good things must come to an end, even the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. In my humble opinion, the "Guardians" films are the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the first two flicks. Then there's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the third and presumably final film to feature the current Guardians line-up. I was mixed about that film — in my review, I wrote: "Gunn's first two movies felt different. They stood out from the pack and had their own unique personality. But "Vol. 3" feels like more of the same. I'm not suggesting Gunn and company are phoning it in this time around, but it certainly feels like the magic has faded. Whatever alchemy the filmmaker worked to make the first two 'Guardians' movies memorable has evaporated into the ether. The film's tagline is 'Once More With Feeling,' but the feeling is gone. If this really is the end of the series it comes at not a moment too soon."
But I seem to be in the minority there. Most people loved the movie, and that's just fine with me! And I'll admit that I've softened on it in the weeks since I've seen it, although I still think it's the weakest entry in the trilogy. And now it's coming home. If you want to know how to watch "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at home, fire up your favorite mixtape and keep on reading.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on digital and Blu-ray
In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good."
Now, I'm a big proponent of physical media, but I know lots of folks are all-digital now. If that includes you, just know that the film will hit digital retailers on July 7, 2023. Now, if you're one of my fellow physical media phans, you're going to have to wait a few weeks. Then, on August 1, 2023, the film will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. There's no set date just yet, but it's also safe to assume the movie will also drop on Disney+ during this time period, so keep an eye out.
Special features
If you want more than just the movie, you're in luck! The home media release comes with a bunch of nifty special features. Let's look at them, shall we?
FEATURETTES
- The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film.
- Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.
DELETED SCENES
- A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.
- A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.
- Drax's Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.
- The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.
- The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.
- Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.
- A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.
- Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.
GAG REEL
- Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY
- Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.
I'm particularly happy to see there's a commentary track. Commentary tracks, when done well, can be like mini film schools, and I wish more Blu-ray releases would feature them these days.