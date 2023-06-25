A Tragic On-Set Mishap Left A Fast And Furious Stunt Actor With Life-Altering Injuries

Stunt performer Joe Watts began his screen career in 2016 with an appearance on the TV series "Marcella." He went on to appear in multiple high-profile Hollywood productions like "Transformers: The Last Knight," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." But one might find that Watts hasn't had much work since appearing in Justin Lin's "F9," in which he worked as a stunt performer. This was because Watts was grievously injured during a stunt gone wrong during production. At the time, People reported that Watts was injured and put into a medically induced coma for five days after falling from a great height. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Watts had sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Diesel himself was said to be terrified.

Details of the accident were reported by the Mirror in 2020. It seems that Watts was to be thrown over a fight performer's shoulder and over a balcony. Watts' fall was meant to be slowed by a wire, and he was intended to land on an inflatable cushion some 20 feet below. But the cable system failed, and Watts missed the cushion, landing on the concrete falling full speed. He suffered a fractured skull. One year after the accident, Watts was still struggling with rehabilitation, as Covid-related precautions prevented regular visits from a physiotherapist, a neuropsychologist, and his occupational therapist.

Watts and his fiancee also pursued legal action against the production company, FF9 Pictures Ltd., to the tune of $1.2 million. According to a new report in Variety, the producers of "F9" recently admitted liability for the stunt.