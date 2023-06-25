A Tragic On-Set Mishap Left A Fast And Furious Stunt Actor With Life-Altering Injuries
Stunt performer Joe Watts began his screen career in 2016 with an appearance on the TV series "Marcella." He went on to appear in multiple high-profile Hollywood productions like "Transformers: The Last Knight," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." But one might find that Watts hasn't had much work since appearing in Justin Lin's "F9," in which he worked as a stunt performer. This was because Watts was grievously injured during a stunt gone wrong during production. At the time, People reported that Watts was injured and put into a medically induced coma for five days after falling from a great height. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Watts had sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Diesel himself was said to be terrified.
Details of the accident were reported by the Mirror in 2020. It seems that Watts was to be thrown over a fight performer's shoulder and over a balcony. Watts' fall was meant to be slowed by a wire, and he was intended to land on an inflatable cushion some 20 feet below. But the cable system failed, and Watts missed the cushion, landing on the concrete falling full speed. He suffered a fractured skull. One year after the accident, Watts was still struggling with rehabilitation, as Covid-related precautions prevented regular visits from a physiotherapist, a neuropsychologist, and his occupational therapist.
Watts and his fiancee also pursued legal action against the production company, FF9 Pictures Ltd., to the tune of $1.2 million. According to a new report in Variety, the producers of "F9" recently admitted liability for the stunt.
The stunt gone wrong
According to the report, the safety wire's malfunction was due to a deviation from the way the stunt was rehearsed. There was no indication as to why the parameters of the stunt were changed or who demanded that changes be made, but the company, FF9, was said to be responsible. Watts' injuries were said to be "life-changing"; he hasn't been able to work since the accident. His legal brief also said "if he is able to work, he will suffer a permanent handicap on the labour market."
In their statement, FF9 said:
"It is admitted that the sole cause of the accident was the negligence of [FF9 Pictures Limited] its servants or agents or those for whom it is vicariously liable. [...] Liability is therefore admitted in full and it is accordingly admitted that [Watts] is entitled to such damages as the court may assess or as the parties may agree."
Speaking with Variety, Watts was grateful for the decision. It took four years, but he was happy to hear the studio take the blame for his injuries and help pay for his bills, therapy, and a lost lifetime of stunt work. His statement reads as follows:
"It's been almost four years since the accident, and during that time I've worked incredibly hard on my recovery. I know I'll never get back to performing, which still upsets me, but I'm determined to get my life back on track as best I can. I'm therefore grateful that FF9 Limited has admitted liability and now call on the film industry to make their sets safer for those working on it. I wouldn't wish what I went through on anyone."
In the same week that the Oscars are reportedly discussing including a category for stunts at the awards ceremony, we want to reiterate Watts' demand: Please protect stunt performers.