Priscilla Trailer: Sofia Coppola Helms The Priscilla Presley Biopic

I'll admit that I was never much of an Elvis fan. It's not that I hate the King, it's just that I never really got into his music. However, I was absolutely delighted by Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," which was big, loud, and unapologetically over-the-top. But we're not here to talk about Baz Luhrmann. Instead, it's time for Sofia Coppola to shine with "Priscilla." Priscilla Presley was indeed a character in "Elvis," played by Olivia DeJonge. DeJonge was fine in the part, but it was a very small supporting role. So if you found yourself watching "Elvis" and wishing for more Priscilla, Sofia Coppola has you covered.

Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 and he was 24, an age difference that will no doubt raise some eyebrows these days. The two of them met in Germany at a party — Elvis was serving in the military at the time, and Priscilla was the daughter of a Navy pilot. Elvis and Priscilla married in 1967 and they eventually had a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who unfortunately died earlier this year. By 1973, Priscilla and Elvis divorced, although they remained close. Priscilla would go on to appear in the "Naked Gun" films, although I doubt Sofia Coppola is going to cover that part of her life (even though I'd love to see who she'd cast as Leslie Nielsen).

Biopics tend to get a lot of buzz come awards season. Will "Priscilla" follow suit? I guess we'll find out soon enough. For now, "Priscilla" opens this October.