Priscilla Trailer: Sofia Coppola Helms The Priscilla Presley Biopic
The King of Rock and Roll recently got his own flashy biopic courtesy of Baz Luhrmann's wonderfully silly "Elvis." Now, thanks to Sofia Coppola, it's time for another side of the story. Coppola helms "Priscilla," a biopic not focused on Elvis, but instead on Priscilla Presley (the title is kind of a giveaway on that front), who was married to Elvis for a period of time before divorcing him in the 1970s.
Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis. The cast also includes Dagmara Domińczyk, with the film set to follow Priscilla's life, including her marriage to and eventual divorce from Elvis. And this time, you won't be getting Tom Hanks wearing a fat suit and using a weird accent. Sorry.
The first trailer for "Priscilla" arrived today, and you can watch it below.
Watch the Priscilla trailer
I'll admit that I was never much of an Elvis fan. It's not that I hate the King, it's just that I never really got into his music. However, I was absolutely delighted by Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," which was big, loud, and unapologetically over-the-top. But we're not here to talk about Baz Luhrmann. Instead, it's time for Sofia Coppola to shine with "Priscilla." Priscilla Presley was indeed a character in "Elvis," played by Olivia DeJonge. DeJonge was fine in the part, but it was a very small supporting role. So if you found yourself watching "Elvis" and wishing for more Priscilla, Sofia Coppola has you covered.
Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 and he was 24, an age difference that will no doubt raise some eyebrows these days. The two of them met in Germany at a party — Elvis was serving in the military at the time, and Priscilla was the daughter of a Navy pilot. Elvis and Priscilla married in 1967 and they eventually had a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who unfortunately died earlier this year. By 1973, Priscilla and Elvis divorced, although they remained close. Priscilla would go on to appear in the "Naked Gun" films, although I doubt Sofia Coppola is going to cover that part of her life (even though I'd love to see who she'd cast as Leslie Nielsen).
Biopics tend to get a lot of buzz come awards season. Will "Priscilla" follow suit? I guess we'll find out soon enough. For now, "Priscilla" opens this October.