Picard Season 3's Biggest Abandoned Plotline Is The Kind Of Thing That Can Drive A Star Trek Fan Crazy

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Picard."

In "Avengers: Endgame," the genocidal space alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) seeks six magical Infinity Stones that, when united, will grant him whatever wish he wants. Thanos, however, is a lifelong soldier and military commander, so his wishes all tend toward mass killing. Thanos, long ago, noticed that the galaxy was grievously overpopulated and that resources were eternally misallocated, leading to starvation and suffering. If the universe's population were suddenly cut in half, he figures, then all living beings would once again thrive and be well-fed and happy. He also argues that the shared mourning over an act of mass death would cause the survivors to bond in peace.

Thanos' means are monstrous, of course, but his grievance is legitimate. There does seem to be too little space to house the universe's ever-growing population, and resources are still dwindling. Thanos' greatest fault is that he's uncreative. Rather than think of a humane, non-genocidal way to solve these problems, he resorts to mass murder.

One of the most frustrating things about "Avengers: Endgame," however, is that after dozens of superheroes have fought Thanos on a battlefield and executed him in public, they don't ever once stop to address his legitimate concerns. One might think that starvation and overpopulation would be a problem superheroes might want to solve, just in a cleverer and more humane way than Thanos suggested. Even after the heroes win, Thanos' issues remain.

In the most recent season of "Star Trek: Picard," the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer) has a similarly legitimate grievance. She, a wrathful Changeling, seeks revenge after the Federation tortured and mistreated her people during a war several decades ago. Like Thanos, she is defeated. Also like Thanos, once she's killed, no one addresses her issues.

This is a problem. It lets Starfleet off the hook.