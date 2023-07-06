Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Pike Certainly Hasn't Forgotten About His Future Fate

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In its sophomore season, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has become a true ensemble series, drawing the focus away from charismatic Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and towards his crew of intrepid space explorers. The results so far have been pretty great, but underneath every geeky adventure or joke about Gilbert and Sullivan musicals thrums the knowledge the show confirmed last season: that Pike won't be an able-bodied Starfleet captain for long.

Captain Pike's fate was actually sealed a half-century ago in "Star Trek: The Original Series," when the episode "The Menagerie" revealed that the former Enterprise captain ended up badly injured after delta radiation exposure during a training mission. In Gene Roddenberry's original "Star Trek" run, we meet Pike when he's deeply disabled, unable to speak or move and only capable of sending simple responses to yes or no questions through a system of blinking lights. In the original series, Pike eventually gets to a planet called Talos IV, where he's able to escape his damaged body by immersing himself in vivid illusions of a world in which he's not critically disabled.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" touched on this tragic fate last season, as Pike was initially plagued by visions of his future before ultimately playing out an alternate version of events. In a future timeline, Pike discovered and seemingly accepted that he needs to be injured in order for Spock (Ethan Peck) to live — and in order to avert an all-out war between the Federation and the Romulans.