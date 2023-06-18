Where Wes Anderson's Asteroid City Was Filmed, And Why That Location Makes The Movie Work

Wes Anderson may be one of our most recognizable and celebrated American filmmakers, but he very rarely makes his films in the United States. Since the turn of the 21st century, only two of his nine features — "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Moonrise Kingdom" — have been shot in his home country. "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was made in Germany, "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" in Italy, "The Darjeeling Limited" in India, and "The French Dispatch" in, well, France (where Anderson has lived for many years). Even his two stop-motion animated films, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "Isle of Dogs," were crafted in England. To be fair, these stories, while usually about Americans, are not set in the United States themselves. Enter his latest film, "Asteroid City."

This is the first time since "Moonrise Kingdom" that Anderson has told a story firmly set in America — be it the American West or, in the film's superstructure, the New York theatre world. However, Wes Anderson chose not to hop back across the pond to tackle his melancholic science-fiction romantic dramedy, even though that seems like the logical thing to do. Instead, he remained in his European stomping grounds and shot Asteroid City" in Chinchón, Spain.

While it is certainly easier to hop on a train from Paris to Madrid than to deal with the hassle of a trans-Atlantic flight, the reasoning behind Anderson's decision to shoot in Spain wasn't simply convenience. Not only was it a practical location for the shoot, it provided a unique interpretation of the American West that allowed the feeling to be a bit more theatrical.