Daddy Ball: Everything We Know About Jason Bateman's Dark Comedy For Netflix

While we don't have any casting announcements aside from Bateman's, there is a full roster of talent on deck to direct, write, and produce "Daddy Ball."

Bateman is on board to direct the entire eight-part series. Though he's primarily known for his acting, Batemen is also comfortable behind the camera. He's been directing episodes of television on and off since 1990 when, at only 21, he directed a few episodes of "The Hogan Family," which he also starred in. Since then, he's directed the films "Bad Words" and "The Family Fang" as well as episodes of "Arrested Development," "Ozark," and "The Outsider" (the latter two he also executive produced). Bateman has been racking up producer credits in a big way since 2022, including on the Andrew Garfield Hulu series "Under the Banner of Heaven" and the Kaley Cuoco/Chris Messina two-hander "Based on a True Story."

He'll also co-executive produce "Daddy Ball" alongside Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films. Joining them are David Gauvey Herbert, writer of the original story, and David Klawans, one of the Oscar-winning producers behind "Argo." Costigan is behind some of the most interesting studio films of the last twenty years, including Korean horror maestro Park Chan-wook's English language debut "Stoker," and Luca Guadagnino's "A Bigger Splash."

The hottest commodity attached to "Daddy Ball," aside from Bateman himself, has to be Herbert, who currently has three pieces of writing in development: "The Ballad of Ron & Dorinda" is set up at MRC; Boss of the Beach has been acquired by Searchlight TV; and Camp Shane is at ABC. If you're a fan of feuds, angry men, or extremely small-scale sports drama, keep "Daddy Ball" on your radar. We'll keep it on ours and update you on any news that develops.