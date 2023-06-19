Bill Skarsgård Was Originally Slated For A Different Role In John Wick 4

When you're John Wick, mowing down nameless henchmen is all in a day's work. But Mr. Wick has more than hired goons to deal with — there's always a big bad causing him all sorts of problems and sending those henchmen out to kill. I'm sure all Wick fans have their own particular favorite main villain from the franchise, but for my money, the best of the group may be the most recent baddie: the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgård. The Marquis isn't that different from the other bad guys John Wick faces — he wears a cool suit, he engages in the increasingly complicated mythology of the franchise, and he talks a lot about the High Table.

But what makes the Marquis so particularly memorable is Skarsgård's performance. The actor, one of approximately 400 Skarsgård brothers, is possibly best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the "It" films. Just as he did in "It," Skarsgård really sinks his teeth into his villainous "John Wick: Chapter 4" role. With the help of a cartoonish French accent, Skarsgård lays it on thick, and it works like gangbusters. We hate this guy and can't wait to see John Wick kick his smug ass. But interestingly enough, when "John Wick: Chapter 4" was being put together, director Chad Stahelski wanted Skarsgård for a completely different part.