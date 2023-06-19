Sidney La Forge's Hair Told A Hidden Story In Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" begins with the title character (Patrick Stewart) packing up all his old trinkets and keepsakes from his days on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. He says out loud that he has no interest in developing a legacy and is instead eager to continue to work and have more adventures. Later on, when he and Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes) are drinking at Guinan's bar, the bartender mentions that the Enterprise-D is an unpopular ship; of all the model starships Guinan is selling, the Enterprise-D hasn't needed a restock. It seemed that legacy was not going to be an important theme of the season.

As the series progressed, however, it became increasingly concerned with legacy until it became the central focus. Inheritance was a large part of the show and someone eventually said aloud that names are everything. (So much for not wanting a legacy.) By the show's end, Picard's son Jack (Ed Speleers) and Geordi La Forge's daughter Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) were serving on the bridge of the newly christened Enterprise-G, captained by Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Jack was even visited by Q (John de Lancie), who explained that Jack had, essentially, inherited the premise from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." A proposed spinoff might even be called "Star Trek: Legacy."

Throughout the series, Jack and Sidney spent several moments connecting. Although she was a Starfleet officer and he a handsome rogue, they bonded over their mutual youth, overwhelmed by their parents' respective drama. At one point Sidney was attacked by a vicious Changeling and Jack sprung to the rescue (Jack, you see, has supernatural fight powers). The experience left both of them shaken.

In an interview with Inverse, Chestnut pointed out her hair changed after this scene, and for a significant reason.