Mark Hamill Has Been Haunted By This One Star Wars Line For A Long Time

Actor Mark Hamill was only 25 when he filmed George Lucas' sci-fi fantasy film "Star Wars" in 1976. His character, an aggressively normal farm kid sporting the grandiose name of Luke Skywalker, resented his boring life on a desert planet called Tattooine and longed for something more. His opportunity to touch a larger galaxy came when he discovered a holographic message — from a beautiful space princess — hidden inside a recently purchased droid. From there, he sought information about a raging war in the heavens above. A brave fleet of Rebels had unified against a dark fascist Empire. Both sides, it seems, had sword-wielding wizards.

In the early scenes of "Star Wars," Luke is impetuous, bratty, even annoying. This is, of course, by design. Luke is supposed to be immature at that point in his story, concerned only with his own desires. When his uncle Owen (Phil Brown) implores that Luke take a pair of droids to their garage to get them cleaned up, Luke objects. "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!" Luke whines the line, extremely put out that he won't be able to visit what sounds like the "Star Wars" version of a mall or exciting hardware store.

Hamill's whine was deliberate; he knew how to play the scene. It was, however, a hair too whiny for some "Star Wars" fans, and it began to circulate among the growing cult of Starwoids as one of the more risible lines in the movie. Like everything in "Star Wars," the Tosche Station line was put under a microscope. Some enterprising fans eventually made a dance remix many years later.

In a 2013 AMA on Reddit, Hamill was still being asked about the line. As it turns out, it's been haunting him for decades.