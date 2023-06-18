This Breakfast At Tiffany's Scene Had To Be Dubbed For Audrey Hepburn

It is hard to think of a movie made in any country, at any time, by studio or otherwise, that has been reduced more completely into a set of decontextualized images while the rest of the movie has been more or less thrown out than "Breakfast At Tiffany's." Blake Edwards' 1961 adaptation of the Truman Capote novel from just a few years earlier was well-received upon its release, garnering five Academy Award nominations, winning two (for Henry Mancini's score and the song "Moon River") and collecting a smattering of praise in the national trades.

But what started out as a piercing character study of a self-destructively aloof sex worker (Capote called Holly Golightly an "American geisha") who runs from the cops to Brazil after being implicated in a criminal drug ring has over been oddly and dramatically sanitized. The sheer power of the costuming, frame composition, and styling of star Audrey Hepburn led to the creation of several images that by now far surpass the memory of the movie, and have, in a way, written over it. But "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is at its heart a story about the persuasive power and the ultimate limits of glamorous deception. That images like the one of Hepburn dolled up in a baroque, self-parodying kind of class drag, cigarette holder in hand and fake diamond-encrusted tiara pinned into her updo, have come to pass for images of real wealth and sophistication only prove the enduring resonance of the story's critique.

In reality there's much more to "Breakfast At Tiffany's" than meets the eye, and as an interview from later in Hepburn's life proved, the tricky depths to the film extended even to its production.