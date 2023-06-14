It Took 7 Years, But Carrie Fisher's Final Movie Is Finally Hitting The Big Screen

Why did it take so long for the movie to actually secure a release? Fisher's passing had more than a little something to do with it. Aside from that, the pandemic further delayed matters, with the visual effects work getting bogged down and the budget increasing. Marsavin had this to say about it:

"The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie has been as perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen, it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude take time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and, of course, the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on-screen moments as Hazel."

Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki, and Robert Bernacchi produced the film, which was written by William Brookfield ("Kidnapping Mr. Heineken"). One imagines there will be a marketing push in the coming week as the theatrical release is happening very quickly. It is a little surprising that the studio didn't want to allow a little more time to build awareness, but the important thing is that a cinema legend is getting one last chance to take the spotlight.

Fisher is best known for her work as Princess Leia in "Star Wars." Some of her other notable credits include "When Harry Met Sally" and "Scream 3," as well as voicing Peter's boss Angela on "Family Guy." Fisher was also a successful scipt doctor in Hollywood, working on major movies such as "Hook" and "Lethal Weapon 3."

"Wonderwell" is currently set to arrive in AMC Theatres on June 23, 2023.