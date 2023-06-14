It Took 7 Years, But Carrie Fisher's Final Movie Is Finally Hitting The Big Screen
Seven years after "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher's untimely passing, the legendary star's final movie is getting released. "Wonderwell," a modern-day fairytale that was originally filmed in 2016, has officially been acquired by Vertical Entertainment and will be hitting theaters later this month, with a digital release to follow.
According to Deadline, "Wonderwell" will arrive in AMC Theatres locations next week before the film arrives at home via digital retailers. Vlad Marsavin directed the film, which also stars Rita Ora ("Fifty Shades of Grey"), Nell Tiger Free ("Servant"), Sebastian Croft ("Heartstopper"), and newcomer Kiera Milward. Marsavin also confirmed to the outlet that the film will include a dedication to Fisher, who passed away in 2016 shortly after completing her work as Princess Leia on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." As for what this long-awaited film is about? The synopsis reads as follows:
A coming-of-age fairy-tale set between modern-day Italy and the fantastical realm just beyond, Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12-year-old girl, on a thrilling adventure that transforms her life forever.
A long, perilous journey
Why did it take so long for the movie to actually secure a release? Fisher's passing had more than a little something to do with it. Aside from that, the pandemic further delayed matters, with the visual effects work getting bogged down and the budget increasing. Marsavin had this to say about it:
"The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie has been as perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen, it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude take time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and, of course, the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on-screen moments as Hazel."
Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki, and Robert Bernacchi produced the film, which was written by William Brookfield ("Kidnapping Mr. Heineken"). One imagines there will be a marketing push in the coming week as the theatrical release is happening very quickly. It is a little surprising that the studio didn't want to allow a little more time to build awareness, but the important thing is that a cinema legend is getting one last chance to take the spotlight.
Fisher is best known for her work as Princess Leia in "Star Wars." Some of her other notable credits include "When Harry Met Sally" and "Scream 3," as well as voicing Peter's boss Angela on "Family Guy." Fisher was also a successful scipt doctor in Hollywood, working on major movies such as "Hook" and "Lethal Weapon 3."
"Wonderwell" is currently set to arrive in AMC Theatres on June 23, 2023.