James Gunn Doesn't Deny That Guardians Of The Galaxy's Quill Is A Womanizer

This article contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is many things. He's a superhero called Star-Lord and the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He's also a brother to Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and son to a now-deceased Celestial called Ego (Kurt Russell). Some of his besties include a talking raccoon (Sean Gunn/voice of Bradley Cooper) and a sentient tree (Vin Diesel). He's also a womanizer.

I'm not casting judgment here. I don't ask for moral perfection from my superheroes (unless it's Superman). Quill is who he is, and even though he fell in love with the Earth-616 version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), it's been very clear from the first film that he likes to hook up. He briefly dated Bereet (Melia Kreiling), the Krylorian who he was with when he set off on a mission at the beginning of the first film. I mean, yeah, he forgot she was on the ship, but it was just a simple date, right?

When Gamora died and another multiverse version of her rejects his advances, he even briefly flirts with her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," calling the eyes her father Thanos (Josh Brolin) replaced to torture her "very pretty." Quill likes the ladies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is in keeping with his canonically bisexual counterpart from the Marvel comics. In an interview with io9, "Guardians" trilogy writer/director James Gunn spoke about this aspect of the character and embracing it with his films.