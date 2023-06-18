David Harbour Had A Hilariously Hard Time With Chris Hemsworth's Size In Extraction
David Harbour is a sturdily built man. He stands 6'3" and looks bulky enough on screen that he was cast to play Hellboy in Neil Marshall's deeply unfortunate 2019 reboot. Though he comes off as a teddy bear offscreen, he is most certainly a man you would not want to tangle with.
The same could be said of Chris Hemsworth. He is also 6'3" and, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor, looks like he could shot-put your average human being into the sun. So when director Sam Hargrave brought these two bruisers together for the popular Netflix actioner "Extraction," fans of beefy men knocking the crap out of each other couldn't wait to see who came out on top.
Though their eventual set-to proves anticlimactic (and disappointingly final), it's pretty satisfying for most of its duration. For Harbour, it was an education in the mind-blowing massiveness of his Australian co-star.
Breaking news: man who plays Thor is big and strong
In a 2021 interview with Pinkvilla, David Harbour expressed amazement at Chris Hemsworth's strength and immovable girth. After clarifying that the MCU superstar is every bit as "lovely as you see in interviews," Harbour shared what it was like to film a fight scene with him:
"But it's crazy! He's so physically large. Like, I'm a big guy. I'm a very big guy, and so I'm not used to people being bigger than me. But there was one point in the thing where he's supposed to lean against me, and I just hit him, and I'm supposed to move him this way [*does a hand gesture*] real quick. And I remember I tried to do it once, and it was like an ox, it was like trying to move a stone wall. That was like, he's just so big! That's why I couldn't ... yeah, that was really my big takeaway from that movie was just how large he was."
And this was after Hemsworth had toned down his god-like musculature to appear a little more human in his heft.
As for the brawl in the film (spoiler), Harbour seems to be winning the fight when he's shot by the young man Hemsworth is sworn to protect. So unless the "Extraction" series suddenly plays by reality-flouting MCU rules, Harbour is out of the franchise for good.
Not to worry: I'm sure Sam Hargrave has rounded up all manner of tough guys to pound away at Hemsworth's finely sculpted body in "Extraction 2," which is now streaming on Netflix.