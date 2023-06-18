David Harbour Had A Hilariously Hard Time With Chris Hemsworth's Size In Extraction

David Harbour is a sturdily built man. He stands 6'3" and looks bulky enough on screen that he was cast to play Hellboy in Neil Marshall's deeply unfortunate 2019 reboot. Though he comes off as a teddy bear offscreen, he is most certainly a man you would not want to tangle with.

The same could be said of Chris Hemsworth. He is also 6'3" and, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor, looks like he could shot-put your average human being into the sun. So when director Sam Hargrave brought these two bruisers together for the popular Netflix actioner "Extraction," fans of beefy men knocking the crap out of each other couldn't wait to see who came out on top.

Though their eventual set-to proves anticlimactic (and disappointingly final), it's pretty satisfying for most of its duration. For Harbour, it was an education in the mind-blowing massiveness of his Australian co-star.