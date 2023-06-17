Mark Hamill Burst A Blood Vessel Filming One Star Wars: A New Hope Scene

It's hard to imagine a time before "Star Wars" existed. Heck, many fans weren't even born when "A New Hope" (just called "Star Wars" back then) was released in 1977. The tale of a young man named Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in a galaxy far, far away who sets off on an adventure in the stars has captured the imagination of generations. Skywalker may have become a Jedi and saved the galaxy (with the help of a few friends and some talkative droids) more than once, but the initial rescue of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Along with Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Peter Mayhew's Chewbacca, they get into a few scrapes with Stormtroopers and barely escape with their lives.

It's always fascinating to hear what the set of the film that started it all was like, and Hamill will sometimes answer fan questions on social media about that time. In 2019, he was asked a question on Twitter about a rumored injury during one major scene and confirmed that it did, in fact, happen. The eagle-eyed among you may even be able to see the aftermath in other scenes.