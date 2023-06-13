Even Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Questioned The Reunion Between Nate And His Dad

For most of its three-season run, "Ted Lasso" walked a fine line. It had the crowd-pleasing cheer of the type of sitcom that offers easy solutions and happy endings, yet it was also capable of a much more subtle take on its central topics than its "kill them with kindness" premise would indicate. The series was especially willing to get deep on the topic of parent-child relationships, thoroughly exploring (yet never fully solving) the disconnect between several characters — including Jamie (Phil Dunster), Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and Nate (Nick Mohammed) — and their present or absent fathers.

By its final episode, "Ted Lasso" hadn't healed all these families, but had provided a starting point for each character to better understand their own trauma and decide how much to engage with their respective family members going forward. One of the most pat conclusions seemed to come with Nate, the kit man turned manager who went through a few metamorphoses in season 3 before finally ending up back at AFC Richmond. He also ended up, to some extent, back in the good graces of his domineering father Lloyd (Peter Landi).

The third season finale ended with a glimpse of Nate and his family at A Taste of Athens, his favorite restaurant. The moment came not long after Nate and his dad finally laid their feelings on the table, with Nate admitting his dad's high expectations and strict attitude scared him when he was younger, and his father admitting he "didn't know how to parent a genius." In an interview with Deadline, Mohammed was asked about what some fans saw as an oversimplified solution to a relationship that's been strained for years. It turns out, he kind of agrees.