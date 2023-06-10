How Did The Football Teams In Ted Lasso Fare In Real World Sports This Season?

"Ted Lasso" always lived in its own little bubble of the universe, a sort of parallel world that resembles ours in many ways — the passion for football, the archetypical football celebrities, a footballer whose name starts with Z being incredible, and also a huge jerk — but with some key differences too, like the show's depiction of English football, or the fact that we rarely hear or see actual footballers who play in the Premier League.

One of the biggest signs that "Ted Lasso" is clearly not based in our reality was the portrayal of West Ham as one of the best teams in the league this season. In our world, the team finished 14 out of 20 places in the Premier League. But West Ham has recently celebrated a major victory — just not in England. Earlier this week, the London team, led by manager David Moyes, managed to go home with the title during the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third tier of European international club competition after the Champions League (which is totally different from the English Championship) and the UEFA Europa League.

If you're like us, and you need a fix of Richmond kindness and football thrills, you may be desperate for any hint as to what may happen to the characters after the final scene of season 3. While we don't yet know if there will be more "Ted Lasso," we do know what happened to the teams featured on the show.