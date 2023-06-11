The Key To Writing A John Wick Film Has Little To Do With All The Action

I was not as hot on "Chapter 4" as other folks here were, but I think it's pretty safe to call the "John Wick" series one of the finest franchises of the 21st century, especially in the action genre. In a Hollywood blockbuster landscape filled to the brim with action movies that are choppily edited, poorly staged, and devoid of imagination, the "John Wick" films provide a level of craft and beauty so rarely given to the action genre, despite it being one of the genres that needs those the most to be successful.

While we all love things like the knife fight in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," the spectacle of the set pieces can only get you so far. You can have the most elaborately choreographed sequence where the camera is in the right spot for every single shot that builds like a great symphony, but you do not understand why the sequence is happening or why it's important to Keanu Reeves' titular character, the sequence is ultimately a complete dud. When we think of these movies, the set pieces are unquestionably the first things we think of, but they don't exist in a vacuum. Their impact comes from our connection to John and his own emotions, all of which stem from one core place.

And no, it actually isn't his dog.