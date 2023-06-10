Actor, Musician, And Hamburger Salesman Mark Wahlberg Exists In The Transformers Universe, And We Have Questions

Spoilers follow.

If there's a single franchise with lore and a timeline as confusing as the "Fast and Furious" series, it has to be the live-action "Transformers" movies. What started as a relatively simple and overly stylized adaptation of the beloved toys spiraled into a convoluted mess that kept retroactively adding new things to its history, like when Autobots helped kill Hitler or when planet Earth was literally revealed to be a slumbering Transformer.

That was even before the franchise went back in time with "Bumblebee," a pseudo prequel that is also a reboot that erased much of the history established in the Michael Bay movies. Suddenly, Bumblebee was not around to help the Allies in WWII but actually arrived on Earth much later. Likewise, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" erases the fact that planet Earth was Unicron all along, instead making Unicron the main villain and having him trapped in another galaxy and trying to eat Earth.

While the "Fast and Furious" movies and their endless retcons are held together by the theme of family, the "Transformers" movies are held together by the ludicrous amounts of money half of them have made, and a sheer resolve to never give up trying to make an actually good "Transformers" movie.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" does arguably the biggest and weirdest canon-breaking bit in the franchise by absolutely shattering the fourth wall and introducing Marky Mark himself, Mark Wahlberg, into the franchise canon.