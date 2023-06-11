Ian Malcolm's Jurassic Park Hero Moment Was Suggested By Jeff Goldblum

In Steven Spielberg's 1993 adventure film "Jurassic Park," celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, actor Jeff Goldblum plays a hip, rock-'n'-roll mathematician named Ian Malcolm who has been invited to the titular theme park to test out the facilities and attractions before it opens to the public. He and the film's other protagonists ride in automated jeeps in a simulated safari, looking out the windows at various dinosaur pens. That Jurassic Park's creator, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), didn't think to put the dinosaurs below ground level like at a normal zoo shows a great deal of short-sightedness on his part.

Lo, a storm hits, the park's power goes down, and the electrified fences keeping the dinosaurs enclosed all shut off. In one of the more notable sequences in "Jurassic Park," a Tyrannosaurus rex breaks out of its pen and begins stalking the jeep-bound protagonists. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), a dinosaur expert, seems to know that tyrannosaurs have limited vision and cannot see their prey if the prey merely stays still. This hypothesis was proven true when a cowardly lawyer (Martin Ferrero) fled the dinosaur, and the creature stalked him into a bathroom and ate him.

Also in the Tyrannosaurus scene, Ian Malcolm, seeing there are two children in danger of being eaten, leaps from his jeep with a flare, hoping to distract the dinosaur. Malcolm doesn't know that the dinosaur would walk away if he was still, and his cavalier actions lead to him being laid up with dinosaur-related injuries for the rest of the film.

Ian Malcolm's brave flare-wielding was evidently Goldblum's idea. According to a recent interview with ReelBlend podcast host Jake Hamilton, Golblum made the suggestion to Spielberg himself.