The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: John Wick Chapter 4, Creed III, Dungeons And Dragons, And More
Remember when we all were told streaming was the future? Netflix straight-up put Blockbuster out of business because we all assumed the streaming service would offer us everything. Every movie we could ever want was just waiting for us first in the mail, and then streaming on our TVs. Of course, that wasn't true. And the streaming model has only grown more annoying over the years. As a result, movies are scattered to the winds, and some titles are impossible to find, streaming-wise.
Which is why I love Blu-ray, folks. Streaming comes and goes, but Blu-ray is forever. A streaming service can remove a movie you want to see whenever they see fit, but if you own a physical copy of that same film, no one can take it away from you — unless someone breaks into your house and steals all your crap, that is. With all that in mind, I bring you the latest /Film Blu-ray round-up, featuring some of the biggest and best titles you can pick up on Blu-ray right now! So let's get going!
John Wick: Chapter 4
To quote Alfredo James Pacino in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," what a picture! It's funny to think that at one point the first "John Wick" was going to go straight to video. Now, it's one of our best and biggest action franchises, with "John Wick: Chapter 4" feeling like the accumulation of everything that has happened so far. A big, bold, overstuffed, action-packed thrill ride, this film once again sees Keanu Reeves' assassin going up against the folklore-filled High Table. That means lots and lots of action set-pieces, including a jaw-dropping moment involving shotguns that shoot fire bullets. The film also makes the brilliant move of bringing in Donnie Yen, here playing John Wick's friend-turned-enemy-turned-sort-of-friend. All of this culminates into pure spectacle; a film that is proud to exhaust you. By the time John Wick starts falling down a long set of stairs, you'll be feeling just as worn down as he is (well, maybe a little less).
Special features:
- Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin: Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have a partnership that stretches all the way back to the first Matrix film. In this retrospective piece, we trace their remarkable friendship and decades-long collaboration.
- Train Like a Killer: Weapons Master Robert "Rock" Galotti and Keanu Reeves reveal the rigorous training that Keanu had to endure to make John Wick: Chapter 4 a reality – from gunplay, to jiu jitsu, to some hard-hitting stunt work.
- Making A Killing: In John Wick, sets are not merely the backdrop for each scene – they are integral parts of the action, with Wick often using whatever is on hand to take the fight to his enemies. Here we explore the craft at play in designing the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the ways set design and action choreography go hand in hand in this legendary series.
- The Psychology of a Killer: Chad Stahelski explores the psychology of John Wick, a character who, despite four films, is still a mystery in many ways. We unpack the complicated code of ethics that Wick lives by, and the ironic bonds he shares with the men trying to kill him.
- The Blind Leading the Fight: John Wick: Chapter 4 witnesses the arrival of Caine, a blind killer played by legendary actor and martial artist Donnie Yen. With a style not seen since The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, Caine shows that a killer's greatest instincts come not from his eyes, but from his mind. Here we uncover Yen's journey on this film, exploring his prep for the role, his insight into the character, and his intense training regimen to portray this unlikely killer.
- Suit Up / Shoot Up: Costume Designer Paco Delgado uncovers the cooler-than-cool suits worn by the assassins of John Wick that feature bulletproof lining – just what every killer needs for a night out on the town. We also explore the more refined looks of the Marquis and the Old West-inspired garb of the Tracker.
- Packing a Punch: Pulling off a kill takes a village. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the way Team Wick incorporates special effects into the practical stunts and locations of the film.
- One Killer Shot: John Wick: Chapter 4 features one of the boldest single-take shots ever attempted in action filmmaking. Fight Choreographers Jeremy Marinas and Laurent Demianoff team up with Stunt Coordinator Scott Rogers to dive into the creative challenges that went into planning this one-shot sequence that sees John Wick take on Paris's deadliest killers.
- Killing at the Speed of Traffic: Take a look at a nonstop action sequence featuring John Wick's car-fu at the Arc de Triomphe! The driving force of this piece will be a look at the effects achieved at the iconic location, and sets the stakes of every assassin in Paris descending on Wick.
- A Shot in the Dark: The John Wick series takes audiences into a world that is both thematically and visually dark. For film crews, that meant enduring hundreds of night shoots, with crews switching to a virtually nocturnal mode of life for long stretches of production. Here we explore the tenacious work of cast and crew members who tough it out night after night in pursuit of Wick's dark, iconic aesthetic. Along the way, we explore some of the most iconic night scenes in the film, culminating with Wick's brutal staircase fight.
- In Honor of the Dead: In creating John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski drew on references from some of the greatest films ever made. Uncover the cinematic homages depicted in the film, from David Lean to John Woo, to the samurai epics of post-war Japan.
- Theatrical Trailer 1
- Theatrical Trailer 2
Creed III
The "Creed" films have taken the world of "Rocky" and shaped it into something fresh and exciting. The first film is still the best, introducing us to Adonis "Donny" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the illegitimate son of Rocky's foe-turned-friend Apollo Creed. In the first film, Adonis had to work his way up, proving he had what it took to be a contender. Now, with "Creed III," Adonis has hung up his gloves. He has nothing more to prove. Or so he thinks. When his old childhood friend Damien (Jonathan Majors) shows up, Adonis wants to be helpful. Unfortunately, his old pal holds a mean grudge, and before long, these two will have to step into the ring to face each other.
The first "Creed" is still the best. The first sequel, "Creed II," felt more like a new "Rocky" movie than a continuation of "Creed." "Creed III" tries to set its own path by getting rid of Rocky entirely — Sylvester Stallone does not appear. And this time, Jordan is the one behind the camera, drawing inspiration from anime to create a stylish, intense melodrama. The true highlight of the film is Jonathan Majors, who makes for a great villain. But recent accusations against Majors have pretty much torpedoed his career and cast a shadow over his recent, admittedly strong performances. If you can get past that, though, you'll find a step in the right direction after the misstep of "Creed II." However, it might be a good idea to let this franchise end sooner rather than later before we end up with "Creed V" following in the footsteps of the much-loathed "Rocky V."
Special features:
- Michael B. Jordan: In the Ring/Behind the Camera – featurette
- There's No Enemy Like the Past: Donnie and Dame – featurette
- Deleted Scenes
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Good, harmless fun. That's what I'd call "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Is it a great movie? No. Is it even particularly memorable? Not really! But while you watch this story of a gang of thieves on a fantasy-tinged quest, you can't help but have a good time. That's thanks primarily to a game cast, especially Chris Pine, arguably the best member of the Hollywood Chris Gang. The film hails from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who helmed the fantastic, hilarious "Game Night." "Dungeons and Dragons" never approaches that film's level of greatness, but it's a solid fantasy adventure flick with strong set pieces and a good sense of humor. The plot is a little muddled — lots of quests for lots of Maguffins! — but this is more of a film that runs on vibes rather than on story. And the vibes are pretty good!
Special features:
- From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore— Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.
- Rogues' Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons— Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.
- Fantastic Foes— Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film's complex and fascinating villains.
- The Bestiary— Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie's magical beings and fantastical beasts.
- Forging the Forgotten Realms— Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands!
- Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls— Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.
- Gag Reel— Don't miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes— Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
I enjoyed the first "Shazam!" film, which basically asked, "What if the movie 'Big' was about a superhero?" Sadly, the sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" fails to recapture the fun of the first film. Part of the problem is Shazam himself. The character was a fish-out-of-water in the first movie — a kid learning to be an adult superhero. But now he's just another hero, and while he has a family of superheroes to back him up now, none of them are particularly interesting. The plot is a mash-up of ten dozen other superhero movie plots, the action is stale, and co-star Helen Mirren is really phoning it in (and who can blame her?). The first movie holds up, but I don't think anyone will be revisiting this sequel anytime soon. Still, I enjoy the work of David F. Sandberg, and I hope that he gets back to helming horror now that it's likely we won't see any future "Shazam!" films.
Special features:
- SHAZAM! Let's Make a Sequel – featurette
- The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out – featurette
- The Shazamily Reunion – featurette
- The Zac Effect – featurette
- The Sisterhood of the Daughters of Atlas – featurette
- Pay By Play: Scene Breakdown – featurettes
- Ben Franklin bridge collapse
- Rooftop battle of the gods
- Unicorn ride in Philadelphia
- Epic showdown at the baseball stadium
- The Mythology of Shazam! – featurette
- Director's Audio Commentary with David F. Sandberg
- Deleted Scenes, Alternate & Extended Scenes
Renfield
Nicolas Cage as Dracula is a great, great idea. And sure enough, Cage is without question the best part of "Renfield," a rather sloppy, unfunny comedy that came and went without much notice. Nicholas Hoult is Dracula's titular familiar, which means he has to do a bunch of dirty work, like clean Dracula's cape and bring him fresh victims. But what if Renfield tried to break away from his toxic relationship with Drac? That's a solid-enough idea, but "Renfield" does nothing interesting with it. Instead, it throws Renfield in the middle of a boring gang war and also gives him superpowers. While there's some fun gore here (the movie is surprisingly very violent), it doesn't wash. Cage is having fun, and it's fun to watch him really lean into Dracula's absurdity. But "Renfield" feels unfinished. Indeed, there are several deleted scenes on the disc hinting at a more complete, though not necessarily better, movie.
Special features:
- Hilarious Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Alternate Takes
- Dracula UnCaged – Go inside the mind of a vampire as Dracula himself, Nicolas Cage, reveals the secrets behind turning a classic character into a memorable monster.
- Monsters & Men: Behind the Scenes of RENFIELD – An in-depth look at Renfield's cast, sets, costumes and more as the actors and filmmakers reveal how they modernized a famous terror tale with trailblazing comedy and over-the-top action.
- Stages of Rejuvenation – See how special makeup effects bring the undead to life throughout the four stages of Dracula's incredible transformation.
- Flesh & Blood – Exploding heads. Peeling faces. Severed limbs. They're all part of the macabre movie magic that fuels Renfield with inventive action and hilarious horror.
- Fighting Dirty – Stunt coordinator Christopher Brewster leads a look at the training, choreography, and careful execution that goes into the film's spectacular stunts and fight scenes.
- The Making of a Deleted Scene: Renfield's Dance! – Nicholas Hoult and choreographer Kathryn Burns pull back the curtain on constructing an elaborate musical number for a fantasy dance sequence.
- Feature Commentary with Producer Samantha Nisenboim, Screenwriter Ryan Ridley, and Crew
65
"Adam Driver fights dinosaurs!" That's the basic set-up of "65," and boy, doesn't that sound fun? Unfortunately, all semblance of "fun" has been carefully removed from this film, and I can't figure out why. Diver plays an alien from another planet that's a lot like Earth, except not Earth. 65 million years ago, Driver's alien character crashes on Earth, which means he has to deal with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs. And oh yeah, the comet that wipes out the dinos is headed towards the planet, too! Again: all of this sounds like a recipe for a fun action-adventure. But "65" is so weirdly bleak — Driver's character almost dies by suicide mere minutes after crashing — that it never clicks. You can still have dark subject matter and have fun, damn it! And why is this subject matter so damn dark to begin with? This entire endeavor feels like a wasted opportunity, although we do get a pretty amusing scene where Adam Driver falls out of a tree and rolls around on the ground trying to catch his breath for what feels like a full minute. That's fun, I guess.
Special features:
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Creating the world of 65
- Primordial Planet
- Final Showdown: Concepts to screen
- And more!
Lord of War
"Lord of War" just arrived on Blu-ray as a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook in 4K Ultra HDTM, which gives me an excuse to include it here. While a touch uneven — the script can't seem to decide if it wants to be silly or serious — "Lord of War" feels like a film from a completely different era. It's not adapted from a TV show or a comic book. It's not meant to launch a franchise. It's aimed at adults. It's just ... a movie. Remember those? Movies that were just meant to be movies, and not the start of a whole world of exhausting IP? Those were the days!
Nicolas Cage, refreshingly reserved here, is an arms dealer who teams up with his younger brother (Jared Leto) to make a killing selling guns (see what I did there?). Cage's character is morally ambiguous, and as his life continues to fall apart and people continue to die, he struggles to maintain his wealthy empire. Throw in Ethan Hawke as an Interpol agent and you've got a stew going, baby. Again: "Lord of War" isn't an amazing film, but I miss the days when an adult-driven standalone film like this could hit theaters. If this were being made now, it would probably star Ryan Reynolds, go right to Netflix, and absolutely suck in the process. You know I'm right.
Special features:
• Deleted Scenes
• "The Making of Lord of War" Featurette
• "Making a Killing: Inside the International Arms Trade" Featurette
• Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Andrew Niccol