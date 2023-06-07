The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: John Wick Chapter 4, Creed III, Dungeons And Dragons, And More

The "Creed" films have taken the world of "Rocky" and shaped it into something fresh and exciting. The first film is still the best, introducing us to Adonis "Donny" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the illegitimate son of Rocky's foe-turned-friend Apollo Creed. In the first film, Adonis had to work his way up, proving he had what it took to be a contender. Now, with "Creed III," Adonis has hung up his gloves. He has nothing more to prove. Or so he thinks. When his old childhood friend Damien (Jonathan Majors) shows up, Adonis wants to be helpful. Unfortunately, his old pal holds a mean grudge, and before long, these two will have to step into the ring to face each other.

The first "Creed" is still the best. The first sequel, "Creed II," felt more like a new "Rocky" movie than a continuation of "Creed." "Creed III" tries to set its own path by getting rid of Rocky entirely — Sylvester Stallone does not appear. And this time, Jordan is the one behind the camera, drawing inspiration from anime to create a stylish, intense melodrama. The true highlight of the film is Jonathan Majors, who makes for a great villain. But recent accusations against Majors have pretty much torpedoed his career and cast a shadow over his recent, admittedly strong performances. If you can get past that, though, you'll find a step in the right direction after the misstep of "Creed II." However, it might be a good idea to let this franchise end sooner rather than later before we end up with "Creed V" following in the footsteps of the much-loathed "Rocky V."

