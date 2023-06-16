The Flash Is A Superhero Tragedy For The Post-Pandemic World

The following article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

The pandemic changed us. We know what a big effect the lockdowns, deaths, fear, and vaccine debates had on us all. We learned new ways to communicate and deal with the collective trauma, but things are different now. We are not the same. You can see it in how people drive more aggressively and angry fights over nothing in the grocery store. Depression spiked. The economy changed. Entertainment changed. We are not the same people we were, no matter what side of any of the endless debates we fall on.

Before Covid, accepting that people could bounce back from huge events was easier. We recognized that idea of resilience in, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe films where, sure, there was an alien invasion, but there are still picnics and coffee shops to visit. Life goes on.

I don't think most of us feel like that anymore. Watching "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," for instance, and seeing everyone walk around San Francisco, just chatting away like the world hadn't completely changed, was jarring in a way that it wasn't before Covid.

"The Flash" was different. Watching alternate universe Barry (Ezra Miller) — who I will refer to as "Alt Barry" — lose his grip on reality in the third act felt real to me in a way earlier superhero films no longer do. Toward the end of the film, after several attempts to fix things, Original Barry realizes that he has to let his mom die to save the universe. Alt Barry can't accept that and goes through lifelong attempts to keep it from happening, causing terrible rifts and changes in the timeline, becoming as much of a villain as those he was trying to fight.