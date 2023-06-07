Expendables 4 Trailer: They'll Die When They're Dead

So ... they're still making these, huh?

When the first "Expendables" came out in 2010, the notion of a bunch of action heroes from varying corners of the genre being brought together in the same movie still had some novelty. (Remember, this was still years before Marvel Studios released the first "Avengers" movie.) Unfortunately, the film didn't live up to its potential: Sure, seeing the all-star cast provided a few thrills, but in opposition to his initial desire, co-writer and director Sylvester Stallone delivered something so big, dumb, and self-serious that it didn't feel like it added up to anything beyond shaky cam and empty action.

Thankfully, the second film, which came out in 2012, righted the ship by swapping directors ("Con Air" helmer Simon West stepped in for Stallone) and embracing a much sillier tone, resulting in a movie that looked like these aging big screen mainstays were actually having fun while making the movie. The third movie, while still fairly ridiculous, introduced a glimmer of genuine gravitas and had a surprising emotional core to go along with the expected amount of insane explosions.

Now, nearly a full ten years later, the Expendables are back with a new crew to continue laying waste to their enemies. Check out the newest trailer below.