Jurassic Park's Paleontologist Adviser May Have Inspired Its Main Character

When Michael Crichton was cooking (which was a lot less frequently than his bestselling output suggests), he used real-world scientific fears and advancements to craft bestselling corkers that could zap the boredom from a cross-country flight. Books like "The Andromeda Strain," "The Terminal Man," "Congo" and "Sphere" hooked us because Crichton either had the expertise (he received a BS in biological anthropology from Harvard and briefly attended the institution's prestigious medical school) or did the research to write conversantly about highly specialized topics like psychosurgery and semiconducting diamonds.

Crichton perfected this formula, at least in terms of book sales, when he knocked out "Jurassic Park" in 1990. His melding of genetic engineering and humanity's fascination with the giant creatures that ruled the earth long before our evolution into sentient beings capable of ending our own existence sans astronomical assistance was a blockbuster before a single copy was sold. When word got out that he'd written a techno-thriller that plausibly posited the return of dinosaurs to the planet, a bidding war broke out. Steven Spielberg, who'd been developing a hospital project with Crichton that would eventually become "ER," had the inside track and implored Universal Pictures to spare no expense in acquiring the rights.

Commercially, this was a perfect marriage. Spielberg wound up needing a bonafide smash after "Always" and "Hook," and the narrative elements played to his strengths — particularly the kid-hating protagonist, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill). A rugged paleontologist who values digging above all else, Grant gave Spielberg an engaging character through which to explain dino behavioral theories that reached beyond the monster-movie silliness of "One Million Years B.C." We like Grant. We trust Grant. And this is because Grant kinda-sorta exists.