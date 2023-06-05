The LEGO Segment Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Was Created By A 14-Year-Old

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is out in theaters now. Perhaps you've seen it. If so, I bet you couldn't tell that an entire segment came from someone who isn't even old enough to have a driver's license. Of course, Miles Morales, the main character in the film, is in his teens as well. This news just makes this film all the more wonderful.

According to a tweet from CultureCrave, retweeted by "Spider-Verse" co-writer/producer Phil Lord, the LEGO segment in the new film was animated by none other than 14-year-old Preston Mutanga. If this young person's name sounds familiar to you, it may be because he recreated the entire "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" trailer in LEGO. His talent is incredible.

As for confirmation of the gig, Mutanga was asked on Twitter if he indeed animated the LEGO sequence in "Across the Spider-Verse," and he replied, "(yes)" over a gif of LEGO Batman saying, "I'm sorry, I literally have no idea what you're talking about." Of course, Lord writing, "The future of animation has arrived!" and "Into the Spider-Verse" co-director Peter Ramsay re-tweeting CultureCrave's original post with the note, "A Star is Born. Just incredible. Congrats, Preston!!" is confirmation all on their own.