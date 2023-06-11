Is The Godfather Cinematographer Gordon Willis The Most Disrespected Oscar Nominee Of All Time? An Investigation

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

When it comes to discussions about where the Academy Awards faltered, they usually center above-the-line categories, like Best Picture, Best Director, or the acting races. They are the starry, big-name categories — and if you look through the history of my "Did They Get It Right?" series, most of them will be about those races. After all, they are the ones that first pop into your head.

But snubs and surprises aren't simply relegated to the above-the-line categories. Below the line, there are just as many baffling decisions made over the 95-year history of the Oscars. Costume designers, editors, and sound mixers have all fallen victim to losing to an inferior choice or not getting a nomination at all for stellar work. One particular master of their craft saw very little success at the Oscars, and considering his influence, the filmmakers he worked with, and the legendary films he helped bring to life, I find it to be one of the truly baffling situations for an artist in the history of the Academy.

I am talking about cinematographer Gordon Willis, whose work on films like "The Godfather," "The Godfather Part II," "Annie Hall," "Manhattan," "All the President's Men," and "Klute" went completely unheralded. The man merely received two nominations in his career and never won outside of a lifetime achievement award in 2009 that basically amounted to the Academy saying, "Sorry we f***ed up." So, how did someone integral to so many of the great films of the New Hollywood era end up with so little hardware? Well, let's see if we can figure it out.