Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Was A Nerve-Wracking Process For Its Creators

This article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Following up "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," considered by many to be the best superhero movie ever made, was never going to be easy. In a sea of bland superhero offerings, 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" not only managed to stand out as a truly original take on the genre but redefined how studios approached animation going forward.

Now, the dazzling sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has arrived and somehow managed to outdo the original, plunging audiences into a multiverse of animated worlds that feel more vibrant and imaginative than anything the MCU has given us for a long, long time. Perhaps ever. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is back to lead this vivid adventure through the multiverse, but this time Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) is just as important story-wise, making for an impressive weaving of two major storylines that intersect throughout and yet feel distinct in their own right.

This is nothing short of a triumph. Considering the success of the first movie, which made $375 million on a $90 million budget, new directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson already faced a mammoth task to match it. But think about everything else they had to contend with: a storyline that incorporates six universes, each with its own distinct and striking art style; a central narrative that has to balance genuine emotional weight with its outlandish and fantastical ambitions; and the burden of not tarnishing the legacy of a movie that came to redefine animation. It's no wonder, then, that Dos Santos, Powers, and Thompson were a little nervous going in.